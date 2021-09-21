J.D. Rottweiler: Building our college brick by brick
Last month I shared with you the college’s stated purpose and revised mission. I didn’t have space to tell you about other great things that have taken place recently. It takes the work of many individuals to move things forward and to make Cochise College what it is. Please join me in appreciating every single one of these triumphs that, together with all of those named here and behind the scenes, make Cochise an institution focused on moving education forward for students.www.myheraldreview.com
Comments / 0