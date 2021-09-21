Montana Getaway on Netflix’s ‘Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’

Say it ain't so. Missoula's iconic Fred's Louge at the Wye has seen its final dancer, final dollar, final customer. And final Patrick Star!? Yeah, see the photos below. Fred's was always casual, never intimidating, or weird, just a chill place to enjoy a drink and see some fine entertainment. There was never a cover charge or a dress code, and a-holes were always promptly removed. This is how I remember all of my experiences there anyway. I do recall, when we moved back to Missoula in 2000, that there was a bouncer and some security, but the house moms, bartenders, and dancers proved that they could look out for each other and take care of themselves. So the bouncers were gone as quickly as they had arrived.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO