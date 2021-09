Intel announced that it has hired four leading game developer advocates as it prepares to launch its first high-performance discrete gaming GPUs, the Arc Alchemist. Developing and launching a new hardware product is a strenuous process with millions of moving parts - both with the hardware development and qualification side of the equation, as well as developing the software stack that actually allows the hardware to be tapped into by developers and finally enjoyed by users. While Intel is yet to throw its hat on the high-performance discrete gaming GPU market with its Alchemist and future products, the company knows what it needs to do to increase the chances of a successful launch. As Steve Balmer so eloquently put it, it's all about developers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO