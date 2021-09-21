Supervisors hear updates, concerns as Dixie Fire nears full containment
There are lessons to be learned from the Dixie Fire, Lassen County Sheriff Dean Growdon shared during the Tuesday, Sept. 21, Lassen County Board of Supervisors meeting. During the meeting, several department and agency heads, including Growdon, Lassen National Forest Supervisor Deb Bumpass and Lassen OES Chief Silas Rojas shared information about the catastrophic wildfire that’s finally dwindling down more than two months after it ignited. As of Tuesday morning, the fire was still at 90 percent containment. It has burned 963, 276 acres.www.lassennews.com
Comments / 0