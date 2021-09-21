Mayorkas pressed on land border closure with Canada
By Suzanne Monyak
Seattle Times
7 days ago
WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas dodged questions from senators Tuesday about the criteria used to justify keeping the nation’s northern land border closed to fully vaccinated Canadians, hours after the U.S. renewed its border restrictions for another month. Testifying on “threats to the homeland” before the Senate Homeland...
The U.S. government said Tuesday that Croatia would soon join the countries whose people can visit without a visa in a sign of closer economic and security ties. The State Department and Department of Homeland Security said in a joint statement that the European nation of about 4 million would join the program no later than Dec. 1.It is the 40th country to be added to the visa waiver program. People will be able to come to the U.S. for up to 90 days for tourism or business without a visa. The countries in the program must meet requirements related to counterterrorism, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, document security, and border management. Croatia’s entry into the program amounts to “recognition of our countries’ shared economic and security interests,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the designation. “I congratulate Croatia for becoming the 40th member of the VWP after having met strict requirements, and I look forward to our continued close cooperation on key priorities," he added.
Former President Donald Trump on Monday seized on the Homeland Security secretary’s admission that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants had been released into the US and the Biden administration’s bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan to say “we are a Nation humiliated like never before.”. ”All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered...
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon leaders who presided over the Afghanistan war’s conclusion said Tuesday that they had predicted Kabul’s government and its military would “collapse” after the United States’ departure but refused to fault President Joe Biden for withdrawing U.S. forces, even as they agreed the haphazard exit was a “strategic failure.”
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday that the “rate of illness” among illegal immigrants who have arrived at the US-Mexico border in recent months is “approximately 20 percent” — days after admitting that thousands of Haitian migrants who set up a temporary encampment under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas were not tested for COVID-19.
(KNSI) — Two local congressional representatives and another from northern Minnesota have sent a letter to the Secretary of Homeland Security asking for an immediate report for a plan to put new border procedures into place once they are reopened. Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer, Seventh District Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach,...
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
WEST PALM BEACH — Outraged by recent images of horse-mounted U.S. border police chasing down desperate Haitians trying to enter the country, dozens of people rallied Saturday morning in West Palm Beach to demand justice for the migrants, accountability for the border agents and action from President Joe Biden. “Biden,...
DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of protestors marched through the streets of downtown Denver, stopping at the Auraria Campus, in hope of drawing more attention to the growing issue of immigration into the country. Those who participated in the “Ya Es Hora: March For Citizenship” hoped the march would encourage elected officials to address their concerns with the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
(credit: CBS)
They also hoped to create a clear pathway to citizenship for Afghan refugees as well as undocumented immigrants.
“We are here for immigration reform and a pathway to citizenship for all,” the event’s organizer, Hilda, told CBS4.
Carrying signs...
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts, called the Border Patrol “egregious and white supremacist.” Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said it was “worse than what we witnessed in slavery.”. The pair spent years targeting similar criticism at former President Donald Trump for his handling of the border. But this...
Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, has admitted that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants previously detained at Texas’ Del Rio bridge had been freed on the improbable condition that they appear in court. Mayorkas was asked on ‘Fox News Sunday’ by presenter Chris Wallace how many of the thousands of...
WASHINGTON -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that the Biden administration won't build walls on the border despite an increase in crossings. "We have seen large numbers of individuals encountered at our border making a claim for asylum, for humanitarian relief," Mayorkas said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday," adding that it's nothing new and spans several administrations. "It is the policy of this administration [that] we do not agree with a building of the wall."
PLATTSBURGH, NY — The U.S. said Monday it will soften air travel restrictions for vaccinated individuals this fall, but further tightened its grip on land travel, extending restrictions at Can-Am ports for the 18th consecutive month and leaving officials enraged and perplexed once again. "I've run out of words," Clinton...
CNN host Jake Tapper hit the Biden administration for spreading "patently false" rumors about the mounted Border Patrol agents on the southern border on Sunday's "State of the Union." When a now infamous image of a Border Patrol agent mounted on a horse appearing to be corral migrants with a...
Canada is showing the U.S. how it’s done, when it comes to saving local news reporting that’s essential to democracy. Even before the pandemic accelerated newsroom layoffs and newspaper closures, Canada stepped up to address the journalism crisis. Now the country has a newly elected government, led again by Prime...
President Biden is getting a lot of heat for the way his administration is processing the roughly 15,000 Haitians who amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month. The Department of Homeland Security is flying hundreds of Haitians back to their chaotic homeland, even though most of them appear to have traveled to the U.S. border from long residencies in South America, and releasing hundreds more into the U.S. with orders to appear before immigration judges.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says no migrants remained Friday at the Texas border encampment where almost 15,000 people, most of them Haitians, had converged just days earlier seeking asylum. (Sept. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP...
CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico — (AP) — A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead. The number...
Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti has resigned, condemning the Biden administration’s decision to fly thousands of Haitian migrants back to their home country. He said he would “not be associated with the United States’ inhumane and counterproductive decision'' to return people to a country ravaged by an earthquake last month and political instability tied to the assassination of Haiti’s president in July.
DEL RIO, Texas — Haitian migrant families who illegally crossed the southern border and lived in a makeshift camp beneath an international bridge are being released into the United States, contradicting the Biden administration’s claims that they would be removed from the country.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas discusses the recent resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti and the current migration crisis due to a surge of Haitian migrants on the southern borderSept. 23, 2021.
