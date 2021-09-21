Venom: Let There Be Carnage Editor Teases Andy Serkis’ Work on the Sequel

Cletus Kasady Shows His Real Face in Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip. In a matter of days, Sony Pictures will release Venom: Let There Be Carnage in theaters. But first, they have a new clip from Andy Serkis’ upcoming movie. The video expands on some of the footage already seen in the trailers and offers a closer look at Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady. In the story, Kasady is about to receive the lethal injection for his past as a serial killer. The clip opens right before the sentence, as Kasady powerlessly waits for his death in front of his victims’ families. Much to everyone’s surprise, not only does Kasady not die, but he also transforms into a crimson monster, the first-ever live-action adaptation of Carnage. The symbiote, free to unleash hell, apparently kills everyone in the room.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO