Venom: Let There Be Carnage Editor Teases Andy Serkis’ Work on the Sequel

SuperHeroHype
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenom: Let There Be Carnage Editor Teases Andy Serkis’ Work on the Sequel. Andy Serkis may be replacing Ruben Fleischer as the director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but the sequel features one behind-the-scenes holdover from the original film: Maryann Brandon, who co-edited Venom in 2018 and recently cut together the latest chapter in Sony’s symbiote saga. Having worked with both Serkis and Fleischer, Brandon was granted a keen insight into each director’s creative process. And while speaking with SYFY Wire, she explained what Serkis brought to the table in the sequel.

