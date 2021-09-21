CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How every former Badger in the NFL performed in Week 2

By Ben Kenney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WeNsl_0c3jvAVr00

NFL Week 2 ended with a bang for Wisconsin Badger fans, as Quintez Cephus showed out on the national stage of Monday Night Football and nearly capped his performance off with a catch of the year nominee.

This picture below looks like it captures one of the greatest receptions in NFL history when taken out of context. Unfortunately, Packers cornerback Kevin King’s helmet was in perfect position to break up the pass.

Nevertheless, Cephus and many other former Badgers put forth impressive showings during NFL Week 2.

With the week now complete, here is how every Wisconsin product performed:

Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpYyr_0c3jvAVr00
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles out of the pocket during the first quarter against the Titans at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Stat line: 22 for 31 passing, 343 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 128.8 quarterback rating, 3 carries, 16 rushing yards

T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYcQX_0c3jvAVr00
Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates his strip sack of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit, 1 forced fumble

Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktFfE_0c3jvAVr00
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 15 carries, 51 yards, 1 target, 1 catch, 2 receiving yards

J.J. Watt (Arizona Cardinals)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZ7fx_0c3jvAVr00
Jun 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at Dignity Health Training Facility Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK Nfl Arizona Cardinals Otas

Stat line: 2 tackles

Corey Clement (Dallas Cowboys)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsaLq_0c3jvAVr00
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Corey Clement (32), quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) stand during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: No statistics recorded

Melvin Gordon (Denver Broncos)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn7GJ_0c3jvAVr00
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) hands off to running back Melvin Gordon (25) in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 13 carries, 31 yards, 2 targets, 2 receptions, 38 receiving yards

Quintez Cephus (Detroit Lions)

Stat line: 7 targets, 4 receptions, 63 yards, 1 touchdown

Dare Ogunbowale (Jacksonville Jaguars)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhRmG_0c3jvAVr00
Dec 27, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) runs the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: No stats recorded

Alec Ingold (Las Vegas Raiders)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCOXM_0c3jvAVr00
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 target

Andrew Van Ginkel (Miami Dolphins)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNKaS_0c3jvAVr00
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 4 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, 1 forced fumble

James White (New England Patriots)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLoU5_0c3jvAVr00
Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 5 carries, 20 yards, 1 touchdown, 6 targets, 6 receptions, 45 receiving yards

Zack Baun (New Orleans Saints)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dG7I9_0c3jvAVr00
Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs as New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 7 tackles

T.J. Edwards (Philadelphia Eagles)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBnvB_0c3jvAVr00
Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) reacts after a defensive stop against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 6 tackles

Joe Schobert (Pittsburgh Steelers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTJhb_0c3jvAVr00
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (45) reacts to the sidelines against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 10 tackles, 2 passes defended

Derek Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wte23_0c3jvAVr00
Aug 4, 2020; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. Mandatory Credit: Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers via USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: No statistics recorded

Alex Erickson (Carolina Panthers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BaTw_0c3jvAVr00
Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson(12) makes the catch during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 4 punt returns, 24 return yards

Ryan Connelly (Minnesota Vikings)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9Chr_0c3jvAVr00
Oct 11, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer shakes hands with inside linebacker Ryan Connelly (57) during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 special teams tackle

Isaiahh Loudermilk (Pittsburgh Steelers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qO2s4_0c3jvAVr00
Aug 5, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) throws a pass over Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during the first half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 tackle

Comments / 0

247Sports

Pro Badgers roundup: How they fared in Week 3 of the NFL season

A total of 27 former Wisconsin Badgers players were on NFL rosters in Week 3 of the season. Here's a look at how they fared. Baun’s playing time decreased dramatically in Week 3. He played seven snaps while rookie Peter Werner played 35. Baun made a tackle and recorded a quarterback hit. He had at least five tackles in each of his first two games of the season. The Saints defeated the Patriots to move to 2-1.
NFL
