Celebrate Halloween for an Entire Month with Chuck E. Cheese's Pumpkin-Shaped Pizza

By Janae Price
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo many of us spent parts of our childhood at Chuck E. Cheese, and even as an adult, the games and pizza remain an invaluable part of the experience. Sticking with tradition and with Halloween on the horizon, Chuck E. Cheese plans to keep the fun rolling with its Halloween Boo-tacular Celebration menu items. The second annual celebration will feature tons of cool menu items and meal deals for kids and parents alike.

