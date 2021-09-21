Rejected Barnumbia Classes

I transferred schools, and all of a sudden I’m a freshman again, a scared little freshman who doesn’t know anything or anybody. It’s a strange experience, feeling like you’ve fallen back in time. I’ve done the RA-sponsored meet-and-greets, the 20 people trying to get one table at a restaurant thing, dining halls, dorm buildings, and club fairs. Now I’m doing it all again but in a ~New York City~ font. Yet, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. On the contrary, there have been a lot of great things about my first month on campus. However, I think as a transfer student, i.e. someone who has done all this before in a different font, I have a unique perspective on the things that are great about being a student at Barnard and the things that are not so great. Hence, I have compiled a list of my favorite and least favorite things about being a transfer student here and placed them in a definitive, not at all biased list.

