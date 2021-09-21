CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything We Know About 'Billions' Season 6

By Thrillist Entertainment
Thrillist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over a year away following a pandemic-induced production shutdown, Billions is back. The endlessly entertaining battle between hedge fund boss Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) and Attorney General Chuck Rhodes (Paul Giamatti) carries on, with all the scheming and double-crossing you've come to expect from the show. With the final episodes of the bifurcated Season 5 currently airing on Showtime, it's reasonable to get a little greedy and ask the all-important question: When will there be a Season 6?

