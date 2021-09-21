14 Outstanding London Restaurants Open on Monday

Fall is here, and so is a new crop of restaurants in cities across the U.S., providing warmth, sustenance, and reassurance that even amid an ongoing pandemic, the restaurant industry is still innovating — bringing new ideas, and new dishes, to the table. In San Francisco, Corey Lee of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Benu is finally opening his first Korean restaurant in the Mission this October. Los Angeles, meanwhile, will get its own taste of the Bay Area when Berkeley legend Alice Waters opens her first restaurant since Chez Panisse at the Hammer Museum in Westwood; Austin crossover Veracruz All Natural’s owners are planning to roll out a new truck called Hot Taco on the streets of LA in October.

