Lila Moss Bleached Her Eyebrows For a Rare Runway Appearance

wmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever Lila Moss pops up on a runway, it’s guaranteed to be a moment. The 18-year-old daughter of Kate Moss has been ultra-selective with her Fashion Week gigs since her Miu Miu debut last October, only walking two Fendi shows since. At least, until this Tuesday, when she helped close out the spring 2022 season of London Fashion Week by opening Richard Quinn. With the exception of her mom, who was beaming in the front row, it took everyone a second to realize as much: Before sending her out onto the runway in a strapless, scarlet-red jumpsuit and diamond-encrusted collar, the Queen Elizabeth II-approved designer convinced Lila to bleach her eyebrows. (They were a natural brown right up until the night before when she joined Katie Grand at a dinner party for Perfect magazine.)

