Bill Nelson’s NASA divides key space program leadership between Kathy Lueders and Jim Free

By Zac Hall
spaceexplored.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was something refreshing last summer when NASA promoted Kathy Lueders from her leadership role over Commercial Crew and Commercial Cargo programs to lead Human Explorations & Operations. A key goal of the Artemis program is to send the first woman and person of color to the Moon in this...

spaceexplored.com

theredstonerocket.com

NASA leadership positions agency for future

NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson announced Sept. 21 that the agency is creating two new mission directorates that will best position the agency for the next 20 years. The move separates the agency’s current Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate into the new Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate and the Space Operations Mission Directorate.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bay News 9

Space Coast students excited for NASA's Lucy mission

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — A first of it's kind mission is coming up soon for NASA: Lucy, which will study asteroids following Jupiter's path around the Sun. NASA's Lucy mission is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral on Oct. 16. The spacecraft will spend the next 12 years exploring asteroids...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope to Explore Forming Planetary Systems

Researchers will observe more than a dozen protoplanetary systems to gather data about their inner disks – where Earth-like planets may be forming. What was our Solar System like as it was forming billions of years ago? Over time, particles bumped into one another, building ever-larger rocks. Eventually, these rocks got big enough to form planets. We have some basic understanding of planet formation, but we don’t know the details – especially details about the solar system’s early chemical composition, and how it may have changed with time. And how did water make its way to Earth? While we can’t time travel to get the answers, we can detail how other planetary systems are forming right now – and learn quite a lot. Researchers will train one of Webb’s powerful instruments on the inner regions of 17 bright, actively forming planetary systems to begin to build an inventory of their contents. Element by element, they – along with researchers around the world – will be able to uncover what’s present and how the disks’ chemical makeup affects their contents, including planets that may be forming.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA's Mars fleet lays low as sun moves between Earth and Red Planet

NASA will stand down from commanding its Mars missions for the next few weeks while Earth and the Red Planet are on opposite sides of the Sun. This period, called Mars solar conjunction, happens every two years. The Sun expels hot, ionized gas from its corona, which extends far into...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

NASA’s Human Space Exploration Division is Being Split in Two

Large government organizations require lots of people to run them. NASA is no exception. America’s space agency has long been under pressure to organizationally support its ongoing Artemis program to return to the moon. Now, it has taken a step in that direction by announcing that its Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate will split into two new ones: the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate and the Space Operations Missions Directorate.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Football-field sized asteroid passed by Earth earlier this month and was MISSED by NASA because it was hidden by the sun - but agency insists their upcoming telescope will catch similar objects in the future

Asteroid 2021 SG, which flew past Earth undetected on September 16, would have been spotted by an upcoming telescope used to detect such dangerous space rocks, NASA has insisted. Known as the Near-Earth Object Surveyor space telescope (NEO Surveyor), the craft 'probably' would have spotted the asteroid on a different...
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

Why does China want to build a kilometre-long spacecraft? And is it even possible?

The Chinese space programme has been raising eyebrows again – this time because of its proposal to study how to build a large spacecraft, at least one kilometre in length. To put that into perspective, the International Space Station (ISS) is just 109 metres across, yet it cost $150 billion (£110 billion) and took thirty missions over the course of a decade to build. China’s proposal is for a spacecraft 10 times the size of the ISS. It may sound crazy but don’t make the mistake of dismissing it just yet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
houstoniamag.com

NASA’s New Space Program Will Take the First Person of Color to the Moon

Cheers rippled through the crowd in September of 1962 as Pres. John F. Kennedy’s now indelible words echoed across Rice Stadium: “We choose to go to the moon.” Fifty-nine years later and 30 miles away, Johnson Space Center prepares for the next era in U.S. space exploration—one that will have Houston, and its fame as the Most Diverse City in the World, at its very core.
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

NASA Reveals New Photos of Perseverance Rover Hard at Work on Mars

Last Thursday (September 23rd), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released new images that is showing the Perseverance Mars rover working hard on the surface of Mars. The rover, which landed on Mars’ Jezero Crater in February 2021, is currently searching for signs of ancient microbial life. NASA shared...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Astronaut Captures Jaw-Dropping Photo of Aurora Blazing Gloriously Above Earth

Astronauts on the International Space Station see remarkable views of Earth every day, but one phenomenon never fails to awe them: the aurora. European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared a jaw-dropping photo of the polar lights from his vantage point about 250 miles (402km) above Earth on Friday. It's among the best images of the aurora ever captured from the ISS.
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Mars images show Perseverance rover at work

New images from NASA show the Perseverance Mars rover hard at work as it searches the Red Planet for signs of ancient microbial life. Since “Percy” landed in Mars’ Jezero Crater in February, the agency said the rocks there are beginning to reveal a picture of its history billions of years ago.
ASTRONOMY
spaceexplored.com

DARPA’S hypersonic air-breathing weapon concept achieves successful flight

DARPA announced the successful flight of a hypersonic air-breathing weapon concept. The test brings the project one step closer to expanding U.S. military capabilities. DARPA, in partnership with the U.S. Air Force, completed a free flight test of its Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) last week. The missile, built by Raytheon Technologies, was released from an aircraft seconds before its Northrop Grumman scramjet (supersonic combustion ramjet) engine kicked on. The engine compressed incoming air mixed with its hydrocarbon fuel and began igniting that fast-moving airflow mixture, propelling the cruiser at a speed greater than Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Artemis I preparations, Space Force’s new look, NASA leadership split & more top stories

This week, the Space Force gained a new look, NASA human spaceflight leadership has been divided, and preparations continue for Artemis I. NASA’s Space Launch System that will return us to the Moon has been fraught with delays. We are now just a few months away from the first launch of SLS. This first launch, on Artemis I, will be an uncrewed test flight of the vehicle. The rocket will carry 13 cubesats along for the ride. There has been a great deal of testing leading up to this point. From tests on the Solid Rocket Boosters and Core Stage to integration and modal testing, each aspect of the vehicle is being tested in preparation for them all to be working together during launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

