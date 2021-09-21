CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ovens, wifi, and toilets: Elon Musk promises these improvements on future SpaceX spaceflights

By Zac Hall
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe that SpaceX has only just started launching people to space, but that’s practically the case with just four crewed missions under their belt since last year. DM-2, Crew-1, and Crew-2 missions for NASA saw the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft send humans to the International Space Station. The journey inside Dragon wasn’t also the destination as it was for Inspiration4.

The Independent

Elon Musk says there was ‘challenges’ with the toilet during SpaceX’s Inspiration4 trip to space

There were “challenges” with the toilet during SpaceX’s first entirely private trip to space, Elon Musk has revealed.The SpaceX chief executive did not elaborate on what those problems were, but said the future mission will “definitely” include “upgraded toilets” to ensure they did not happen again.Mr Musk revealed the problems on Twitter, after revealing that he had met with the crew after they touched down in Florida.Before the mission, much of the discussion had been about how good the toilet in the SpaceX Dragon capsule that carried the crew were set to be. They were situated just beneath the “cupola”,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

