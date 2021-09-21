Ovens, wifi, and toilets: Elon Musk promises these improvements on future SpaceX spaceflights
It’s hard to believe that SpaceX has only just started launching people to space, but that’s practically the case with just four crewed missions under their belt since last year. DM-2, Crew-1, and Crew-2 missions for NASA saw the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft send humans to the International Space Station. The journey inside Dragon wasn’t also the destination as it was for Inspiration4.spaceexplored.com
Comments / 0