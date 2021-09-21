VT Officials Discuss COVID Testing In Schools And Continue To Emphasize Vaccinations In Latest Briefing

The Utah Department of Health has added a color-coding system to its COVID-19 reporting for schools. It’s based on what they call the “Test to Stay” metric, when schools have to test every student to stay open. For schools with 1,500 or more students, screening has to happen when 2% of the student body has tested positive in the past 2 weeks. For smaller schools, mandatory testing kicks in if 30 students have tested positive in that same time frame. Schools in the red have to “Test to Stay,” and yellow means they’re halfway to the threshold. The state’s dashboard lists two schools in the red right now — Syracuse and Antelope Elementary, both in the Davis School District. — Elaine Clark.

