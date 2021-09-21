VT Officials Discuss COVID Testing In Schools And Continue To Emphasize Vaccinations In Latest Briefing
Vermont officials continued to emphasize vaccinations as the prime deterrent to the spread of COVID-19 during the state’s weekly briefing today. Governor Phil Scott began his briefing reporting that a technical glitch late last week with an IT vendor that delayed some case reporting has been resolved. But he added that the numbers still show new cases and hospitalizations are driven by unvaccinated individuals.www.wamc.org
