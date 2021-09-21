Aaron Jones shines in Packers Week Two Win over the Lions as they look ahead to Week Three
It’s amazing what can happen when an offense clicks; this Packers Week Two performance against the Detroit Lions proved it. Thanks to the running game from Aaron Jones, the Packers came back from a shaky season debut looking more like the squad we all know and love. The third quarter push was the best example of the work being put in: on third and twelve, quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected deep to receiver Davante Adams for a 50-yard gain that eventually manifested itself into a touchdown completed by tight end Robert Tonyan.packerstalk.com
