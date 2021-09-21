CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Aaron Jones shines in Packers Week Two Win over the Lions as they look ahead to Week Three

By Gavin Jurgens
packerstalk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s amazing what can happen when an offense clicks; this Packers Week Two performance against the Detroit Lions proved it. Thanks to the running game from Aaron Jones, the Packers came back from a shaky season debut looking more like the squad we all know and love. The third quarter push was the best example of the work being put in: on third and twelve, quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected deep to receiver Davante Adams for a 50-yard gain that eventually manifested itself into a touchdown completed by tight end Robert Tonyan.

packerstalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ClutchPoints

Packers WR Davante Adams speaks out on scary helmet-to-helmet hit

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams suffered an injury scare in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers after a dangerous helmet-to-helmet hit by Jimmie Ward. Fortunately for the team, the star wideout was able to return to the game. Speaking to reporters after their 30-28 win, Adams...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams shares how Packers' locker room changed after embarrassing loss

The Green Bay Packers are a team on a mission, if you believe Davante Adams. The Packers star wide receiver spoke with ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” crew ahead of the team’s game against the Detroit Lions on Monday night. He shared how they responded to their embarrassing 38-3 defeat in Week 1 to the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
thecomeback.com

This NFL team is reportedly very interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers

For the time being, things are looking good between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Despite a tumultuous offseason that saw the spat between the quarterback and team go public, followed by rumors of retirement, Rodgers returned to camp and has made it clear he intends to play through the 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Confirms 2 Teams Were Real Trade Possibilities

Two teams were apparently real trade possibilities for Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers’ name surfaced in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Green Bay ultimately held onto its star quarterback, who finally reported to training camp earlier this summer. He’s all-in for the 2021 season, but anything beyond that remains up in the air.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Packers Week#The Detroit Lions
ClutchPoints

The Lions were fed to Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones

Just like what most people expected, the Green Bay Packers lured the Detroit Lions to a deep pit in the middle of Lambeau Field and got gorged on by the home team. Of course, that’s speaking metaphorically because what literally happened on Monday night was total domination of the Lions’ defense by the one-two punch of Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction and Preview

It's a short week for the Packers as they travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football." These two teams have played four times in the last three years with the squads splitting the meetings, which is fitting for their historic rivalry. Last year, Green Bay demolished San Francisco 34-17 on the road. Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, while Nick Mullens struggled mightily for the home team. Six of the last eight matchups between the two have taken place in San Francisco.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love as Jameis Winston torches Green Bay in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers insists he never intended to cause any distractions to the Packers' 2021 season by staying away from the team and playing coy about his future in Green Bay for most of this offseason. But if anyone looked distracted, or at least unprepared, in Sunday's Week 1 games, it was Rodgers and the Packers -- so much so that coach Matt LaFleur sent Rodgers to the bench with just under 11 minutes left in the club's road opener against the Saints, replacing the reigning MVP with second-year backup Jordan Love after Jameis Winston torched the Packers' defense for five touchdown passes en route to a 38-3 blowout win.
NFL
sportstalkline.com

Greg Jennings discusses Packers' Week 1 loss, Aaron Rodgers' errors, Daniel Jones I NFL I THE HERD

Greg Jennings join Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest NFL headlines, including the Green Bay Packers after their Week 1 loss against the New Orleans Saints. Jennings shares why the Packers struggled from kickoff, along with Aaron Rodgers' errors. The former Packer also breaks down Daniel Jones' game and his struggles, including whether he is in the New York Giants' future. Hear what Jennings has to say about DeMarcus Lawrence and who the Dallas Cowboys' injury bug puts more pressure on. Jennings also reacts to Jalen Hurts' strong performance against the Atlanta Falcons and what it means for the young quarterback and the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
Mercury News

What the 49ers are saying after losing home opener to Green Bay Packers

SANTA CLARA — One by one, the 49ers took to the media podium with a glum expression, soft tones and sighs of resignation after losing 30-28 Sunday night to the Green Bay Packers. Here is what they had to say:. QUARTERBACK JIMMY GAROPPOLO. On the final drive and time management:
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy