Cross country: Eastern hosts own invitational with Western competing; Waverly and Piketon also in action
It was a busy weekend for Pike County cross country teams, as all four public schools were in competition on Saturday, Sept. 18. At Eastern, the first-ever Beaver Eastern Invitational was held where the hosting Eagles competed along with fellow Pike County school Western. The first running of that course came during the Southern Ohio Conference championships, held there on Oct. 17, 2020.www.newswatchman.com
