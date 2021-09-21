CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Louisiana men serving jail terms at OCCC after violating emergency orders

Cover picture for the articleTwo visitors have been charged for allegedly violating Hawaii’s travel rules after they failed to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result and a location to quarantine upon their arrival in Hawaii. Brandon Wayne Boone, 49, and Hunter Lowe, 26, both of Louisiana, were each charged with one count...

