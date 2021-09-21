CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manley Leaving Stellantis to Take Over at AutoNation

By Jim Irwin
wardsauto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Manley will step down as Head of Americas for automaker Stellantis to become CEO at automotive retailer AutoNation effective Nov. 1. Manley, 57, will replace Mike Jackson (pictured, below left), 72, who is retiring as CEO of the nation’s largest auto retailer. Mark Stewart (chief operating officer, North America)...

www.wardsauto.com

MarketWatch

AutoNation could become 'stronger player' with new CEO, Morgan Stanley says

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded their rating on AutoNation Inc. shares to the equivalent of buy and upped their price target on the stock to $116, from $70, praising the auto retailer's new chief executive. AutoNation earlier this month named Mike Manley, a former Fiat Chrysler chief executive, as its CEO, replacing Mike Jackson, who is retiring after more than 20 years with the company. There's potential for an "strategic shift" with Manley's arrival on Nov. 1, the analysts said in a note made public on Wednesday. The appointment is "a significant narrative change. Our new target reflects the potential for (AutoNation) to be a stronger player in the new mobility ecosystem," the analysts, led by Adam Jonas, said. The management change "may be far more significant for the stock than investors realize right now," they said. Shares of AutoNation have gained more than 80% this year, compared with an advance of around 17% for the S&P 500 index. Morgan Stanley's new price target implies a downside around 9% for the stock based on Wednesday prices.
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Daimler and Stellantis team up on batteries

Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz unit is taking an equity stake in European battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC) – a joint venture set up by Stellantis and TotalEnergies. Mercedes-Benz is planning to go fully electric by the end of the decade – wherever market conditions allow – and to reach its...
BUSINESS
cbtnews.com

Former FCA CEO Mike Manley to lead AutoNation

The largest dealer group in the United States, AutoNation, has announced a new CEO to succeed Mike Jackson. As of November 1, Mike Manley will step into the role of chief executive officer at AutoNation and will assume a spot at the table with the Board of Directors. AutoNation will take Manley from his current […]
BUSINESS
autodealertodaymagazine.com

AutoNation Names New CEO

AutoNation Inc has named Stellantis executive Mike Manely as its next CEO. Manley will replace the outgoing Mike Jackson. The changes will take place on Nov. 1 when Jackson, 72, officially retires from his post and the company’s board. Manley, 57, served as the CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles before...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Marchionne
Person
Carlos Tavares
Reuters

AutoNation names former Fiat Chrysler chief Manley as CEO

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. auto retailer AutoNation Inc (AN.N) on Tuesday named former Fiat Chrysler top boss Michael Manley as its new chief executive officer, replacing Mike Jackson, who has been at the helm for over two decades. Manley, who currently serves as Head of Americas for Stellantis (STLA.MI),...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

AutoNation CEO set to retire after 22 years

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson will retire after 22 years, the company announced on Tuesday. He will be replaced by Mike Manley, current head of Americas at automaker Stellanis, which was formed by the January 2021 merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group. Manley served as Chrysler’s CEO from July 2018 to January 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonation#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#The North American#Latin American#Jeep#Fca#French#Renault#Italian#Psa Group#Dodge#Ram#Citro N#Lancia#Opel#Peugeot#Vauxhall
wardsauto.com

Stellantis Sees (RED) as a Worthy Cause

Stellantis is introducing bright red special editions of its Jeep Compass, Ram pickup truck and Fiat 500 subcompact battery-electric vehicle, with part of the sales profits going to a global virus-fighting initiative called (RED). Music icon Bono co-founded (RED) – the parentheses are part of the name – in 2006....
CARS
Robb Report

INEOS Automotive Aims to Bring the Defender-Inspired Grenadier SUV to the US in 2023

Chemical company-turned-automaker INEOS Automotive is serious about bringing its Defender-inspired SUV to America. The UK-based company is currently working on establishing a dealership network in the US so that it can bring the Grenadier over in 2023, according to a new report from Edmunds. Earlier this summer, INEOS (which stands for Inspec Ethylene Oxide Specialties)  announced that production of the rugged Grenadier is schedule to begin next year. That’s still the plan, but the retro-style utility vehicle will initially only be available in four regions—Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The automaker now hopes to bring the 4×4 stateside the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving. The addition, announced Tuesday, follows the purchase earlier this year of CARMERA Inc., a U.S. venture that specializes in sophisticated road mapping updates made cheaper and faster by using crowdsourced information obtained from millions of net-connected Toyota vehicles. The company has not disclosed the value of either deal.Renovo develops automotive operating systems, which Toyota Motor Corp. sees as essential for developing programmed vehicles so it can transition to what...
BUSINESS
