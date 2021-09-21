Special Weather Statement issued for Duval by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Duval and west central Jim Wells Counties through 600 PM CDT At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Benavides, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Diego, Benavides, San Jose and Rosita. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
