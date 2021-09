Joe Biden on Tuesday attempted to resuscitate America’s image in his first speech to the U.N. General Assembly—an audience that largely welcomed his election but has since developed a long list of complaints. “We stand in my view at an inflection point in history, and I’m here today to share with you how the United States intends to work with partners and allies to answer these questions,” Biden said. “Instead of continuing to fight the wars of the past,” he added, the U.S. is putting its energy into “the challenges that hold the keys to our collective future,” such as “ending this pandemic, addressing the climate crisis,” and “managing the shifts in global power dynamics.”

