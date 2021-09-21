The Royals announcers didn't realize Salvador Perez was breaking a record and the call is so awkward
Yesterday was a great day in baseball. The Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez has had an incredible season so far, and last night was the cherry on top of what’s been nothing short of a historic run for him this year. Perez hit his 46th home run of the campaign, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for most by a catcher in a single season. In addition to that, he hit his 198th home run as a Royal, and passed the legendary Mike Sweeney to take sole possession of second place for franchise homeruns.www.bardown.com
