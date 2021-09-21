CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polo, MO

Ingrid Shipley

northwestmoinfo.com
 10 days ago

Ingrid Shipley,77, of Polo, MO, went to be with her Savior in Heaven on Thursday afternoon, September 16th, 2021 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, KS. Born October 26th, 1943, the daughter of Robert and Rosina (Weinmann) Kern in Daxweiler, Germany. Ingrid immigrated to the United States in 1965 to the Kansas City area; for the past 20 plus years, she lived in Polo with her best friend, Dean Hicks. Ingrid worked hard all her life, most recently as a Certified Nursing Assistant and a homemaker. She attended Knoxville Community Church prior to attending Christ Chapel Church, outside of Polo. Her faith, and the companionship of her family and friends, made some really hard days at the end of her life bearable.

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithville, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Polo, MO
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrels#Certified Nursing#Christ Chapel Church#Wa#Nick Madi#Arli#Agape Impact Ministries#The Mango Home#Stith Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy