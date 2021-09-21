Ingrid Shipley,77, of Polo, MO, went to be with her Savior in Heaven on Thursday afternoon, September 16th, 2021 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, KS. Born October 26th, 1943, the daughter of Robert and Rosina (Weinmann) Kern in Daxweiler, Germany. Ingrid immigrated to the United States in 1965 to the Kansas City area; for the past 20 plus years, she lived in Polo with her best friend, Dean Hicks. Ingrid worked hard all her life, most recently as a Certified Nursing Assistant and a homemaker. She attended Knoxville Community Church prior to attending Christ Chapel Church, outside of Polo. Her faith, and the companionship of her family and friends, made some really hard days at the end of her life bearable.