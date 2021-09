The Casper Police Department on Wednesday issued an update to what has already been a tragic week for the community. Lieutenant Danny Dundas took his own life. "The law enforcement profession is an exceptionally rewarding career. It is also an unfortunate truth that law enforcement professionals are expected, by the very communities they serve, to respond to experiences and events, which normal citizens would rarely, or ever be forced to endure," a news release on Wednesday reads.

