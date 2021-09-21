Xi Focus: Xi proposes Global Development Initiative

A power crunch across China has rippled from factory floors to homes and even traffic lights in some places, leading economists to cut their growth forecasts for the world’s second-largest economy. The shortages mirror tight energy supplies in Europe and elsewhere that have roiled commodity markets, as well. Part of the problem is that the economic rebound after Covid lockdowns has boosted demand, while lower investment by miners and drillers has constrained production. But the crisis in China is partially due to its own environmental agenda, as President Xi Jinping’s vision of de-carbonizing the economy discouraged the burning of coal, a cheap energy source that subsidized its economic growth for decades.

