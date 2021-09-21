River Fog canceled due to COVID

The 2021 River Fog Festival that was set to take over River Fog Park in downtown Williamsburg on October 2 has been canceled. In August, organizers announced Rachel Crowe Band, Quite Literally and Wolfpen Branch would be taking the stage for this year’s festival. Then, last Wednesday, organizers of the festival announced its cancellation in a Facebook post. “We have decided to cancel River Fog Festival this year due to growing concerns from both organizers and community members around our collective public health,” the post read. “We were so excited about our lineup and vendors and hope they will join us in 2022 when we can River Fog with you all safely again.” | File Photo.