5 Times YaYa Dacosta Gave Us Hair Inspiration

Yaya Dacosta is gracing our television screens yet again with her alluring essence and voluminous hair. The former runner-up on cycle 3 of America's Next Top Model is starring in FOX's highly anticipated drama series, OUR KIND OF PEOPLE, which premieres tonight (Sept. 21st) at 9pm ET/8pm CT. OUR KIND OF PEOPLE, a series centered around the black elite, interestingly explores race, class, and black excellence. Yaya, along with acting veterans such as Nadine Ellis, Morris Chestnut, and Lance Gross, will be bringing this program to life. And while we are excited about seeing some of our beloved black actors and actresses on the TV screen and exploring the plot of this series, we are even more excited about seeing Yaya's gorgeous tresses displayed on television.