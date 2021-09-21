Front Page News: Border Patrol In Texas Attempt To Remove Haitians With Whips On Horses [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. If you haven’t seen it yet, photos of board patrol in Del Rio, Texas have gone viral for attempting to remove Haitians from the border. The images sparked outrage because of the officials being on horses and are seen whipping people. Eva also discusses the Pfizer vaccine being available to kids between 5 and eleven years old. Rock-T talks sports and how a pop singer will be the next celebrity to collaborate with Michael Jordan.rnbcincy.com
