U.S. Education Department investigating Texas’ ban on mask mandates
The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools. The department’s Office for Civil Rights wrote to Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath on Tuesday to inform him of the investigation. The department is examining whether the state agency is preventing districts from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities because of the state’s prohibition on mask mandates.www.star-telegram.com
