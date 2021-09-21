CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X’s ‘Jolene’ Cover Stays Faithful to the Original [Watch]

By Angela Stefano
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 8 days ago
Lil Nas X's cover of Dolly Parton's classic song "Jolene" stays faithful to the original. There's little of the musical grandeur that the younger artist has become known for, but he doesn't need it to deliver this performance successfully. "This song is kind of, like, beautifully sad, you know?" Lil...

hiphopwired.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

The Secret to Lil Nas X’s Success Is Sadness

One of the great mysteries of our lifetime is how the banjo loop and fake drawl of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” blew up into one of the biggest hits ever. The common explanations for its popularity just don’t suffice. Yes, Montero Lamar Hill is a marketing genius and meme master, but jokes alone don’t get auditoriums of children singing your song. Yes, he linked up country and rap, but other artists blend genres all the time without scoring the longest-running No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single in history.
MUSIC
Variety

Drake Remains No. 1 on Album Chart, Fending Off Debuts From Lil Nas X and NCT 127

Drake held onto the No. 1 spot on the album chart for a third straight week, with premieres for Lil Nas X’s “Montero” and a new one from the K-pop group NCT 127 ultimately posing little threat in the face of still-dominant numbers for the blockbuster “Certified Lover Boy.” Drake’s album had 168,200 album-equivalent units for the week, down from 232,400 in week 2 and 595,300 in its debut week. While full album sales for “Certified Lover Boy” in the latest frame were a negligible 1,800, the Drake record continues to be a streaming monster, with another 208.4 million streams in...
MUSIC
inthrill.com

Lil Nas X – Montero [Album Stream]

After a lot of promotion, controversy, sweat and tears Lil Nas X delivers his long-awaited full-length debut album Montero. Whether you are a fan or not, Lil Nas X will put up streaming numbers. He puts together fifteen tracks and gets features from Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus. Stream Montero below.
MUSIC
Vulture

Lil Nas X Goes Back to His Country Roots Covering Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’

Jolene, if you don’t go ’head and back up off of Lil Nas X’s fictional man … The country star reminds us he comes from a long tradition of sassy southern songwriters with a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. With his deep voice and “Old Town Road” accent, Lil Nas X sings those familiar pleas in a new groove while holding onto to a flower-covered mic stand. A version of this song about a tormented love triangle between Lil Nas X, his lover, and the infamous femme fatale is exactly what we needed this Bisexual Awareness Week, thank you very much. Can always count on Lil Nas X to support the gay agenda. In addition to “Jolene,” the 22-year-old performed live versions of “Dead Right Now” and “That’s What I Want,” from his debut album baby, Montero. It’s his first time in the Live Lounge, but he’s already a mainstay. Anderson .Paak and Sigala and Becky Hill have each covered “OTR” for the program, while HAIM took on “Panini” during their appearance. With the arrival of his unapologetically Black and queer album, Lil Nas X’s range of talents is on full display. It’s all we’ve wanted since “Old Town Road.” Everyone say “Thank you” for Lil Nas X’s mind and watch his Live Lounge performances.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Lil Nas X cover Dolly Parton’s classic single ‘Jolene’

Lil Nas X has taken to the BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge to perform a cover of the Dolly Parton classic ‘Jolene’ alongside cuts from his debut album – check it out below. Speaking about his decision to cover ‘Jolene’, originally released in 1973 and taken from the Parton album...
MUSIC
NPR

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' Is Triumphant

In just two short years, Lil Nas X has proven he's much more than "Old Town Road." He's taken a successful novelty song and parlayed it into a budding and influential music career. He's come out as gay and arguably become pop's biggest out star. He's a master of performance art and marketing, and his eponymous debut studio album Montero easily became one of the year's most anticipated projects.
MUSIC
Spin

Watch Lil Nas X Perform a Dark Rendition of ‘Jolene’

Lil Nas X went back to his country roots by covering Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” on the BBC’s Radio 1 Live Lounge. Lil Nas X joins a lengthy group of artists, including the White Stripes, Miley Cyrus, Sisters of Mercy, and Olivia Newton-John to tackle Parton’s classic. Check it out below.
MUSIC
studybreaks.com

Lil Nas X’s Baby ‘Montero’ Is Born!

Rapper Lil Nas X is enjoying the radiant glow of parenthood after giving birth to his first album, titled “Montero,” on Sept. 17. The artist has been sharing his “pregnancy” with his social media fans and even released a comedic video to showcase his “birth” experience. Thankfully, Lil Nas X does not have to feel the burden of single parenthood alone. Several featured artists including Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion have helped make “Montero” the album that many presume has already become the album of the year.
MUSIC
KRON4

‘I love him’: Dolly Parton says Lil Nas X’s version of ‘Jolene’ is ‘really good’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — She will always love him. Country music superstar Dolly Parton has given her blessing to a new version of “Jolene” by Lil Nas X. “I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song,” she said. “I had to find it and listen to it immediately… and it’s really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us.”
MUSIC
wkml.com

WATCH: Taylor Swift Honors Shania Twain In Tik Tok Video

Taylor Swift is new to Tik Tok even though she already has 5 million followers, and she recently posted a video to Lukas Graham’s “Mama Said” of herself and Shania Twain. Taylor shared a Tik Tok honoring Shania yesterday (9/22) in which she shared a video of herself shrugging her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

The Kid Laroi Joins Adam Leber’s Rebel Management

The Kid Laroi has joined forces with Adam Leber’s Rebel Management, Leber has confirmed to Variety, after just three months with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects. The parting was said to be amicable, according to sources. The news was first reported by Billboard. The 18-year-old Australian rapper-singer’s recent smash “Stay,” a collaboration with longtime SB client Justin Bieber, is one of the year’s top songs and is currently in its sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the top Song of the Summer, according to Alpha Data. Prior to SB, Laroi had been managed by Grade A...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain wows in top hat and bodysuit in star-studded celebration video

Shania Twain is one of the most famous country stars in the world, and over the years she's experimented with many genres of music. And over the weekend, the award-winning star delighted fans after appearing in a star-studded TikTok video with fellow country singer Taylor Swift. The pay it forward...
MUSIC
