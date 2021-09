Mayor Durkan delivered her budget speech via pre-recorded video in 2020, citing the Covid risk. She is doing the same in 2021.(City of Seattle) Mayor Jenny Durkan released her budget Monday and sent Deputy Mayor Shefali Ranganathan to deliver brief remarks on the proposal to the Seattle City Council. In brief, the budget funds more cops, but skimps elsewhere — casting aside lofty rhetoric about “the urgent need to scale the resources to shelter our unsheltered neighbors,” making “record investments in undoing generational harm that we’ve seen through institutional racism,” and the importance of “promoting equity and investments in tackling climate change” delivered by Ranganathan in her remarks.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO