Ardent's Cereal-Scented Candle Collection Is Childhood Nostalgia at Its Finest
Just when I think I've smelled it all, Ardent goes and drops a collection of cereal-scented candles. Physically, I'm on my third load of laundry, but mentally, I'm wearing mismatched pajamas and sitting crisscross applesauce in my family living room watching cartoons on a Saturday morning with a bowl of Cocoa Pebbles. The line features soy wax candles that look and smell like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap'n Crunch, Froot Loops, and Cookie Crisp. Hungry yet?www.popsugar.com
