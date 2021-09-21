CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC’s John Carpten to chair President Biden’s National Cancer Advisory Board

By Leigh Hopper
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden has appointed John Carpten to serve as chair of the administration’s National Cancer Advisory Board, which plays an important role in guiding the director of the National Cancer Institute in setting the course for the national cancer research program. Carpten, the founding chair of translational genomics at...

