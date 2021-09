One team falls out of the Top 10 and others continue their hold in this week’s AP Top 10 High School Football coaches poll. Springfield High (3-1) fell out of the Class 6A top 10 for the first time this season after they were routed by SHG 52-7 this past week. They still received 6 votes to remain as an honorable mention in the poll this week. Chatham-Glenwood (3-1) defeated Decatur-MacArthur 42-34 at home on Saturday to also remain an honorable mention in 6A. Springfield’s road ahead doesn’t get any easier this week as they head up the road to Rochester.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO