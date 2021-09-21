CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ingham County, MI

Vail: Threats Against Health Officers Common

By WKAR Public Media
wkar.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIngham County’s top health official says she's not surprised by a threat recently reported against the director of a West Michigan health department. According to a report from Michigan Advance, Kent County Health Department Director Adam London sent an email to Kent County Commissioners last month asking for help after his car was nearly forced off the road. The incident happened shortly after issuing a mask mandate for schoolchildren.

www.wkar.org

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
Government
Ingham County, MI
Crime & Safety
Kent County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CNN

A North Carolina hospital system fired 175 employees who failed to follow its Covid-19 vaccination rule. Over 99% of its workers complied

(CNN) — Novant Health, a North Carolina not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers with more than 2,300 physicians, said this week it had terminated roughly 175 employees for non-compliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program. More than 99% of Novant Health team members chose compliance, company President and CEO Carl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam London
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy