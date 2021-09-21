CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Mummification Was For the Birds

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIbis coffin from Ancient Egypt containing mummified Ibis. Credit: Charles Edwin Wilbour Fund - Brooklyn Museum. "Mummification was a fundamental aspect of Egyptian religion," says Westminster College Egyptologist Alicia Cunningham-Bryant. Far from the Westernized horror movie tropes and our modern fascination with the macabre - which came after the excavation of King Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922 - the process was an intimate, important, and delicate preparation for the afterlife. And not only was the practice important for people of various backgrounds and social classes, but animals were mummified, too.

#Birds#Cat#Mummification#Animals#Westminster College#Egyptians#The University Of Utah#Nhmu
