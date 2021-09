It just goes to show that if you believe, you can do anything. Ted Lasso just won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 73rd Primetime Emmys, beating out Black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, The Kominsky Method, and PEN15. This win makes Apple TV+ the first streaming service in history to win in a program category in its first two years of eligibility. It’s a win for anyone who likes nice shows about nice people being nice. But also? We all knew this was coming.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO