United Way Telethon President Confident Despite Restrictions

Sarah Sweeney has joined the United Way of Florence County team as its new director of campaign and donor relations. She assumed her duties on Sept. 13. Sweeney comes to the job from CARE House of the Pee Dee, where she worked for two years as outreach coordinator. Prior to that, she was director of communications at Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault. As director of campaign and donor relations, Sweeney’s duty will be to fundraise on behalf of UWFC and the 22 partner agencies and 30 programs it supports. Cameron Packett, president of United Way of Florence County, said Sweeney will be a welcome addition to the team. “Sarah has a demonstrated team-player mentality and has a strong background in non-profit work,” said Packett. “She has a variety of skills that I’ve seen firsthand, so I feel confident that she will be an asset to this organization.” Packett said Sweeney is used to wearing a lot of hats and rolling up her sleeves, which is exactly what it takes to work in the non-profit world. Sweeney serves on the Florence Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, volunteers as a Docent at Florence County Museum and is a member of McLeod’s Circle of Excellence.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO