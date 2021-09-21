CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

United Way Telethon President Confident Despite Restrictions

By Scott Boulton
discoverestevan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Way Telethon is being its preparations for its 45th showing, with less than a month left until showtime. That date of October 15 & 16 has been subject to a lot of change in just the past week, with new mask and vaccine mandate rules applying to many businesses and events.

discoverestevan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cultural Compass

Angela F. Williams ’88 Named President and CEO of United Way Worldwide

Angela F. Williams ’88 will become the next president and CEO of the United Way Worldwide. Williams will be the first woman and first African American to lead the organization. Her appointment takes effect on October 15, 2021. “We are always proud of our alumni who show up and do...
BUSINESS
wagmtv.com

United Way: supported organizations

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The United Way of Aroostook provides financial support to organizations throughout the County. On Thursday September 16th, WAGM in partnership with the United Way of Aroostook will be hosting a telethon to raise money for the United Way. The money will be distributed to the several organizations they support, money the organizations say is vital to their mission of helping people in the County.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
1230kfjb.com

United Way Friday

We begin a series of visits with the 28 agencies that benefit from your donations to the Marshalltown Area United Way. Today we learn about the Mid-Iowa Triumph Recovery Center and Compassionate Friends.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kynt1450.com

United Way Starts Annual Campaign

United Way of Greater Yankton has kicked off their annual campaign. A celebration and award presentation for United Way was held Thursday night at the Boat House in Yankton. The kickoff event is to celebrate the success of last year’s campaign. United Way Executive Director Lauren Hansen says United Way...
YANKTON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United Way Telethon#Showtime
Times West Virginian

United Way fall campaign on track despite COVID cancellations

FAIRMONT — Although the Tygart Valley United Way has had to cancel several events, members are hopeful about hitting their 2021 fundraising goals. The United Way’s fall campaign kick off event as well as the annual Leadership Breakfast were canceled and moved to more distanced formats. Organizers found themselves in a similar situation last fall for similar reasons — COVID-19 case numbers.
FAIRMONT, WV
discoverestevan.com

New United Way Executive Director Excited To Help Out In Estevan

A new Executive Director for the United Way Estevan is looking to show her support for the city. Heidi Heisselink is coming into the position with a good amount of excitement, being able to serve the community through the non-profit. She says that she's confident in her ability to bring...
CHARITIES
Daily News-Record

Despite Rain, United Way’s Day Of Action Connects Volunteers With Nonprofits

For nonprofits, anything that can save money to channel it more effectively toward the cause is a go. Small improvements, like painting a wall in the office, landscaping or donating old equipment are jobs that take up time for nonprofit workers themselves or money to hire labor to complete them, which can take away from their mission.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wcexaminer.com

Cookoff raises money for United Way

Forgive visitors to Tunkhannock’s Lazybrook Park for being sidelined by the smells of barbecue in the air, but Williams 9th Annual Marcellus Shale Cook Off was a major distraction Friday.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
Florence News Journal

Sweeney joins United Way staff

Sarah Sweeney has joined the United Way of Florence County team as its new director of campaign and donor relations. She assumed her duties on Sept. 13. Sweeney comes to the job from CARE House of the Pee Dee, where she worked for two years as outreach coordinator. Prior to that, she was director of communications at Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault. As director of campaign and donor relations, Sweeney’s duty will be to fundraise on behalf of UWFC and the 22 partner agencies and 30 programs it supports. Cameron Packett, president of United Way of Florence County, said Sweeney will be a welcome addition to the team. “Sarah has a demonstrated team-player mentality and has a strong background in non-profit work,” said Packett. “She has a variety of skills that I’ve seen firsthand, so I feel confident that she will be an asset to this organization.” Packett said Sweeney is used to wearing a lot of hats and rolling up her sleeves, which is exactly what it takes to work in the non-profit world. Sweeney serves on the Florence Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, volunteers as a Docent at Florence County Museum and is a member of McLeod’s Circle of Excellence.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
portlavacawave.com

United Way fund drive underway

Text “Calhoun” to 26989, and with the push of a few buttons on your cellphone, you have donated to the United Way of Calhoun County. Donations were down 14 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which drastically affected the allocations to the member organizations, said Wendy Cabrera, executive director of United Way of Calhoun County.
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
Daily Herald

United Way: Unity inspires change

Autumn is often a time for reflection, and as we head into autumn this year, we have had the opportunity to reflect quite a bit. The challenges of the past year have been significant and have given rise to questions and concerns for many. However, despite these challenges, I have seen great reason to hope over the past months. I have seen our community members unite and rise up to meet these challenges. Their willingness to set aside their personal concerns and differences to work for the good of all has been inspiring. I was particularly touched by this spirit of unity at our annual Day of Caring event.
CHARITIES
Navasota Examiner

GCHRC awarded United Way grant

United Way of the Brazos Valley awared $10,000 to the Grimes County Health and Resource Center as part of their 2021 Community Impact Grant. The grant money will be used to assist families in Grimes County with basic needs. Pictured, left to right: GCHRC volunteer driver Trisha Harris and GCHRC office manager Nancy Franek. Courtesy photo.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
cbs19news

United Way prepares for Day of Caring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The United Way of Greater Charlottesville will be participating in the annual Day of Caring on Wednesday. According to a release, this is one of the largest annual volunteer events across the country, and it's easy for people to volunteer to help others. The 2021...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ksal.com

United Way to Kickoff Campaign

The Salina Area United Way is ready kickoff its 2021-2022 Annual Campaign. The agency on Tuesday will roll out a tent party to invite conversations and contributions to help area agencies. Claire Mullen, Executive Director at the Salina Area United Way tells KSAL News that the come and go event...
SALINA, KS
cbs19news

Salvation Army Telethon surpasses goal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The ninth annual Salvation Army of Charlottesville Telethon was a success on Tuesday. The event was hosted by WCHV's Joe Thomas and WCAV's Dan Schutte. It raised more than $200,000 for the Salvation Army, not only breaking the fundraising goal for this year but hitting...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Arkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: United Way needs people to be united

T he United Way of Southeast Arkansas has been at it for 75 years, helping people who have a hard if not impossible time helping themselves. The agency, of course, doesn't do that on its own, but the dollars raised go directly to the many other agencies that do the work.
CHARITIES
discoverestevan.com

Woven International Looking For Estevan Support For Overseas Women

A non-profit is looking for some support from the community of Estevan, with a few pop-up stores appearing in the community this week. Woven International is an organization focused on helping women in Southeast Asia who have survived human trafficking, by providing them with shelter and employment opportunities. Jacqueline Peeace...
CHARITIES
mainebiz.biz

United Way of Kennebec Valley

Every year United Way of Kennebec Valley (UWKV) aims to raise more than $1.6 million for its 45 nonprofit partner programs through workplace fundraising campaigns, corporate donations, and individual giving. In 2020, UWKV indirectly helped 18,009 people with access to health care, education and financial stability. This number excludes 24,226 Kennebec Valley people who were helped through the COVID-19 Response Fund. In total, UWKV provided support for 2 in 3 local people in 2020. This year, as our community and its people continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic, UWKV raised its fundraising goal by 5 percent to support all those who are still trying to overcome hardships.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
wgan.com

United Way Of Southern Maine

We speak with Liz Cotter Schlax | President & CEO of United Way of Southern Maine. will talk about Drive-thru food drive and can sculpture contest. Join them to kick off United Way of Southern Maine’s Hopeful Campaign with a fun-for-all Food Drive + Can Sculpture Contest on Friday, September 17, 2021.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy