Wausau, WI

NTC gives back through inaugural Day of Service event

By Shereen Siewert
 7 days ago
Jeannie Worden, president of Northcentral Technical College, shops for a local food pantry during the college's fall in-service day. Photo courtesy NTC.

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College held its inaugural Day of Service event as part of the college’s fall in-service on Sept. 17. NTC’s 350+ employees donated their time to more than 30 organizations in the college’s 10-county district.

“As the community’s college, we recognize our role in supporting the communities that our campuses call home,” said Jeannie Worden, NTC president, in a news release. “Service to community is one of our core beliefs and demonstrates the value we place on serving our communities through leadership, collaboration and volunteerism.”

Organizations served included Peyton’s Promise, Monk Botanical Gardens, Marathon County Literacy Council, The Women’s Community, The Salvation Army, Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need (FABFAN), The Neighbors’ Place and Blood Center of North Central Wisconsin.

Comments / 0

 

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

