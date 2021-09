NEW YORK -- Marcus Stroman already has a Gold Glove to his name and could be en route to another, but on Tuesday, he chose a different way to demonstrate his athleticism. Stroman stole the first base of his career in the Mets’ 5-2 win over the Marlins in Game 1 of a doubleheader, successfully converting his only lifetime attempt. In doing so, Stroman became the 15th different Mets pitcher to swipe a bag.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO