New downtown Denton graffiti reads "2021 Britney was freed!"

A day after Denton police found graffiti downtown referencing capitalism and chicken nuggets, officers found more graffiti Monday sprayed onto a business in the 100 block of North Austin Street, which read “2021 Britney was freed!”, according to a police report.

The report states officers were on patrol downtown around 10 a.m. when they observed black and red spray paint on the side of a business currently under remodeling, reading “2021 Britney was freed!” Officers contacted the owner of the business. Security footage is being reviewed, the report states, with the cleanup cost estimated between $100 and $750.

About an hour later, patrolling officers observed more graffiti at the Wright Opera House. A single word appeared to be written in black spray paint, though the report states it was illegible. The cleanup cost for that graffiti also was estimated between $100 and $750.

Other reports

3700 block of Pockrus Page Road — A 14-year-old boy was detained Monday afternoon on a warrant for discharging a firearm in relation to a Sept. 18 incident in which more than a dozen shots were fired near a trailer park, according to a police report.

In the incident, officers found 15 shell casings near a trailer park after residents reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. Officers found a group of three high school-aged teens, one of whom ran from the scene on foot, with the other two telling them he was the one responsible for the shots. No injuries or damage were reported in the incident.

8100 block of West University Drive — A woman called police Monday afternoon to report the front door to her residence was open before she walked inside, according to a police report.

Police arrived at about 12:49 p.m. and swept the residence, with the woman telling them at first that while an unknown person had rummaged through her belongings, nothing appeared to be missing. After looking further, she informed them two window air conditioner units were taken, one valued at $500 and one at $350. An investigation is ongoing.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 442 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.

From Sunday to Monday, 34 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.