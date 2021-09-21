CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue says fall enrollment set record at nearly 50,000

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University said it has nearly 50,000 students this fall, a record fueled by a freshman class of about 10,200.

Purdue said it was surprised by an increase in out-of-state students accepted for admission, the Journal & Courier reported.

Families and students told Purdue that they were impressed by the school’s response to COVID-19.

“Our focuses have been encouraging everyone to be vaccinated,” said Jay Akridge, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity.

“We’re up over 83 percent of the campus (vaccinated). And then if you’re not, get tested,” he said. “And then students have been great about masking inside. ... Just as they did last year, students have been very good about following that protocol.”

Purdue was expecting 8,450 freshmen but greatly exceeded that number. Total enrollment is pegged at 49,639.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
CNN

A North Carolina hospital system fired 175 employees who failed to follow its Covid-19 vaccination rule. Over 99% of its workers complied

(CNN) — Novant Health, a North Carolina not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers with more than 2,300 physicians, said this week it had terminated roughly 175 employees for non-compliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program. More than 99% of Novant Health team members chose compliance, company President and CEO Carl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Journal Courier
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

586K+
Followers
321K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy