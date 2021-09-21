Purdue says fall enrollment set record at nearly 50,000

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University said it has nearly 50,000 students this fall, a record fueled by a freshman class of about 10,200.

Purdue said it was surprised by an increase in out-of-state students accepted for admission, the Journal & Courier reported.

Families and students told Purdue that they were impressed by the school’s response to COVID-19.

“Our focuses have been encouraging everyone to be vaccinated,” said Jay Akridge, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity.

“We’re up over 83 percent of the campus (vaccinated). And then if you’re not, get tested,” he said. “And then students have been great about masking inside. ... Just as they did last year, students have been very good about following that protocol.”

Purdue was expecting 8,450 freshmen but greatly exceeded that number. Total enrollment is pegged at 49,639.