Telluride Blues & Brews Festival back with a bang

CL's Hal Horowitz: It’s fortunate that the tiny town of Thomson, Georgia (population around 6500), has sponsored this day of music for the past 26 years. Without it the state wouldn’t have any major blues/roots events. Named after one of the blues’ most revered acts, Blind Willie McTell (born 1901 in Thomson), the festival roars back on September 25 after taking 2020 off. The annual event hadn’t previously missed a year since its inception in 1993. That’s not just an impressive run in terms of longevity. The acts that have played here over the decades are a who’s who of the roots/blues/gospel and, lately, singer/songwriter genres. While you won’t find arena-level talent such as B.B. King or Etta James on the bill, everyone who plays the festival is noteworthy, and occasionally, even legendary. A sampling is Anson Funderburgh and the Rockets who topped 1993’s debut concert and iconic headliners such as Delbert McClinton, Magic Slim, Sean Costello, Hubert Sumlin, Mavis Staples, Charlie Musselwhite, Little Feat (probably their biggest attraction), Tab Benoit, Trombone Shorty, Ronnie Earl, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and even Col. Bruce Hampton.

