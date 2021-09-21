CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweater weather season begins Wednesday

By Alex Schneider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTEN) -- It’s time to pull out your favorite sweaters and flannels -- fall is officially here!. The first official day of fall is Wednesday, September 22. The autumnal equinox officially arrives at 2:21 p.m. in the Northern Hemisphere. This marks the point when daytime and nighttime are roughly the same length.

