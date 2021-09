Despite early induced efficacy first- and second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors have limited efficacy for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia. Despite early induced efficacy first- and second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) have limited efficacy for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Disease resistance occurs in approximately 40% of patients who receive the standard treatment with imatinib (Gleevec). In the second-line setting, patients who initially respond to treatment with a second-generation TKI, approximately 26% lose response within 2 years and up to 50% experience no response at all.1.

