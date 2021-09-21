CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Mary Spence Chappell of Elizabeth City, September 21

By Submitted Story
outerbanksvoice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Louise Spence Chappell, age 94, of Elizabeth City, NC died peacefully Tuesday September 21, 2021 at Brookdale of Elizabeth City. She was born September 9, 1927 to the late John A. Spence and Zelda Temple Spence and was the wife of sixty two years to Calvin Marshall Chappell, Sr. She was the owner and operator of Chappell Realty, a North Carolina Real Estate Broker for over fifty years and a past recipient of the Realtor of the Year Award. She was dedicated to her church and community as a active member of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church serving previously as choir director and organist. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #44. She was a woman of deep faith, a quick smile, and a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.

