Nick Gordon had been filling in nicely during his rookie campaign in Minnesota as a utility fill-in throughout the season, and with the number of injuries the Twins have sustained, there’s been plenty of opportunities for Gordon to find time. His Thursday performance (3-4, HR, R, 4 RBI) was simply a reminder to those not paying attention to what he’s capable of if given the opportunity. This past week or so has been no exception, with the recent placement of Rob Refsnyder to the IL, the Twins have created a new hole to fill and Gordon has fit in nicely while still filling in around the infield from time to time.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO