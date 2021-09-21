SBLive’s Top 15 quarterbacks in Mississippi high school football

— We want your opinion!. VOTE NOW: WHO’S THE BEST QUARTERBACK IN MISSISSIPPI?. (Feature photo by Keith Warren) (The list is in alphabetical order.) If you are looking for a guy who can put his team on his shoulders (and, more accurately, his legs) then you could do a lot worse than Lake Cormorant’s versatile quarterback. Amos has the look of a three-year starter because he is one. His ability to run the ball is a constant threat, and he’s shown improvement in passing proficiency as a senior. Through three games, he had completed 18 of his 36 passes for 380 yards with four touchdowns and averaged 7.7 yards on 22 carries with four more scores.