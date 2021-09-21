Billie Eilish Drops Vegan Nike Air Jordans

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas joined movie critic James King on the “No Time To Die” podcast to discuss their contribution to the Bond series. Billie says she wanted to “honor Bond, the songs in the past and the original guitar riff.” The siblings watched all the Daniel Craig Bond films. “We wanted to make sure, tunnel vision wise, we were on the Daniel Craig quintology,” said Finneas. O’Connell says he and his sister wanted to be a part of the Bond lineage because he says, “Bond songs are so cool, the franchise is so cool, the music is so cool; we wanted to be part of that.” The film’s director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, commented on what makes a good Bond song saying, “a great Bond song is one that people can’t forget.” What is your favorite Bond song?

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO