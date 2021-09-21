CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ace The HBS Interview: An Insider’s Advice

By Karla Cohen, Fortuna Admissions
Cover picture for the articleHarvard Business School decided to continue virtual MBA interviews again this year due to pandemic-related uncertainty and global travel restrictions. If you’ve submitted your application to HBS in round one, it’s not too early to start preparing to ace your Harvard MBA interview. HBS typically releases its interview invitations at the beginning of October.

